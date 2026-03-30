Colson Montgomery And White Sox Face Marlins On March 30

Montgomery had a .239 BA, .311 OBP and .529 SLG with a 29.2% strikeout rate and an 8.8% walk rate last season. His OPS was .840 and he scored 43 runs. In 284 plate appearances, he hit 21 home runs and drove in 55 runs. He collected five RBI (going 2-for-3 with a home run and a walk) in his last game against the Brewers.

Chris Paddack will make his first start of the season for the Marlins.

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