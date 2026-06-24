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Colson Montgomery
Chicago White Sox

Colson Montgomery

Chicago White Sox • #12 SS

Colson Montgomery And White Sox Square Off Against Guardians On June 24

Colson Montgomery and the Chicago White Sox will take on the Cleveland Guardians at Rate Field, on Wednesday, June 24 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Montgomery has +290 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday morning.

What It Means

Montgomery is hitting for a .219 BA, .312 OBP and .485 SLG with a 31.8% strikeout rate and a 9% walk rate. His OPS is .797 and he has scored 36 runs. In 311 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs (6th in MLB) and driven in 46 runs. He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Guardians.

Tanner Bibee (2-8 with a 4.03 ERA and 78 strikeouts in 89 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Guardians, his 17th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Colson Montgomery

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