Colson Montgomery And White Sox Square Off Against Guardians On June 24

Montgomery is hitting for a .219 BA, .312 OBP and .485 SLG with a 31.8% strikeout rate and a 9% walk rate. His OPS is .797 and he has scored 36 runs. In 311 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs (6th in MLB) and driven in 46 runs. He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Guardians.

Tanner Bibee (2-8 with a 4.03 ERA and 78 strikeouts in 89 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Guardians, his 17th of the season.

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