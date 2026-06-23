Colson Montgomery And White Sox Take On Guardians On June 23
Colson Montgomery and the Chicago White Sox will take on the Cleveland Guardians at Rate Field, on Tuesday, June 23 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Montgomery has +420 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Montgomery is hitting for a .218 BA, .312 OBP and .487 SLG with a 31.5% strikeout rate and a 9.1% walk rate. His OPS is .799 and he has scored 36 runs. In 308 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs (6th in MLB) and driven in 45 runs. He is looking to bounce back following he struck out four times in his most recent game against the Guardians.
Parker Messick makes the start for the Guardians, his 16th of the season. He is 7-3 with a 2.70 ERA and 91 strikeouts through 86 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.