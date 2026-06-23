Colson Montgomery And White Sox Take On Guardians On June 23

Montgomery is hitting for a .218 BA, .312 OBP and .487 SLG with a 31.5% strikeout rate and a 9.1% walk rate. His OPS is .799 and he has scored 36 runs. In 308 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs (6th in MLB) and driven in 45 runs. He is looking to bounce back following he struck out four times in his most recent game against the Guardians.

Parker Messick makes the start for the Guardians, his 16th of the season. He is 7-3 with a 2.70 ERA and 91 strikeouts through 86 2/3 innings pitched.

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