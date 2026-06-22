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Colson Montgomery
Chicago White Sox

Colson Montgomery

Chicago White Sox • #12 SS

Colson Montgomery And White Sox Square Off Against Guardians On June 22

Colson Montgomery and his Chicago White Sox will take on the Cleveland Guardians at Rate Field, on Monday, June 22 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Montgomery has +310 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Montgomery is hitting for a .221 BA, .316 OBP and .494 SLG with a 30.6% strikeout rate and a 9.2% walk rate. His OPS is .810 and he has scored 36 runs. In 304 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs (6th in MLB) and driven in 45 runs. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 4) against the Tigers.

The Guardians are sending Gavin Williams (9-4) to the mound for his 16th start of the season as he tries for his 10th victory. He is 9-4 with a 3.83 ERA and 103 strikeouts through 91 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Colson Montgomery

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