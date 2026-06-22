Colson Montgomery And White Sox Square Off Against Guardians On June 22

Montgomery is hitting for a .221 BA, .316 OBP and .494 SLG with a 30.6% strikeout rate and a 9.2% walk rate. His OPS is .810 and he has scored 36 runs. In 304 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs (6th in MLB) and driven in 45 runs. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 4) against the Tigers.

The Guardians are sending Gavin Williams (9-4) to the mound for his 16th start of the season as he tries for his 10th victory. He is 9-4 with a 3.83 ERA and 103 strikeouts through 91 2/3 innings pitched.

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