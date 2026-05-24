Colson Montgomery And White Sox Play Giants On May 24

Montgomery is hitting for a .223 BA, .319 OBP and .478 SLG with a 30.5% strikeout rate and a 9% walk rate. His OPS is .797 and he has scored 24 runs. In 210 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs (9th in MLB) and driven in 31 runs. In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Giants.

Robbie Ray gets the start for the Giants, his 11th of the season. He is 3-6 with a 4.28 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 54 2/3 innings pitched.

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