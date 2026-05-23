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Colson Montgomery
Chicago White Sox

Colson Montgomery

Chicago White Sox • #12 SS

Colson Montgomery And White Sox Square Off Against Giants On May 23

Colson Montgomery and his Chicago White Sox will square off against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, on Saturday, May 23 at 4:05 p.m. ET. Montgomery has +440 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Montgomery is hitting for a .222 BA, .320 OBP and .483 SLG with a 30.1% strikeout rate and a 9.2% walk rate. His OPS is .804 and he has scored 24 runs. In 206 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs (8th in MLB) and driven in 31 runs. In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Giants.

Adrian Houser gets the start for the Giants, his 10th of the season. He is 2-4 with a 5.25 ERA and 26 strikeouts through 48 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Colson Montgomery

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