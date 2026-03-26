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Colson Montgomery
Chicago White Sox

Colson Montgomery

Chicago White Sox • #12 SS

Colson Montgomery And White Sox Face Brewers On March 26

Colson Montgomery and his Chicago White Sox will take on the Milwaukee Brewers on Opening Day at American Family Field, on Thursday, March 26 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Montgomery has +440 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday morning.

What It Means

Montgomery had a .239 BA, .311 OBP and .529 SLG with a 29.2% strikeout rate and an 8.8% walk rate last season. His OPS was .840 and he scored 43 runs. In 284 plate appearances, he hit 21 home runs and drove in 55 runs.

Jacob Misiorowski starts for the first time this season for the Brewers.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Colson Montgomery

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