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Colson Montgomery
Chicago White Sox

Colson Montgomery

Chicago White Sox • #12 SS

Colson Montgomery And White Sox Square Off Against Angels On April 29

Colson Montgomery and his Chicago White Sox will square off against the Los Angeles Angels at Rate Field, on Wednesday, April 29 at 1:10 p.m. ET. Montgomery has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday morning.

What It Means

Montgomery is hitting for a .236 BA, .341 OBP and .509 SLG with a 30.1% strikeout rate and an 8.1% walk rate. His OPS is .851 and he has scored 13 runs. In 123 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs (13th in MLB) and driven in 20 runs (18th in MLB). In his last game, he notched a home run while going 2-for-4 against the Angels.

Yusei Kikuchi gets the start for the Angels, his seventh of the season. He is 0-3 with a 6.21 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 29 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Colson Montgomery

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