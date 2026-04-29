Colson Montgomery And White Sox Square Off Against Angels On April 29

Montgomery is hitting for a .236 BA, .341 OBP and .509 SLG with a 30.1% strikeout rate and an 8.1% walk rate. His OPS is .851 and he has scored 13 runs. In 123 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs (13th in MLB) and driven in 20 runs (18th in MLB). In his last game, he notched a home run while going 2-for-4 against the Angels.

Yusei Kikuchi gets the start for the Angels, his seventh of the season. He is 0-3 with a 6.21 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 29 2/3 innings pitched.

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