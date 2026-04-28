Colson Montgomery And White Sox Square Off Against Angels On April 28

Montgomery is hitting for a .225 BA, .336 OBP and .480 SLG with a 30.3% strikeout rate and an 8.4% walk rate. His OPS is .817 and he has scored 12 runs. In 119 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs (18th in MLB) and driven in 19 runs. In his previous game, he went 1 for 4 against the Angels.

The Angels are sending Jose Soriano (5-0) to make his seventh start of the season. He is 5-0 with a 0.24 ERA and 43 strikeouts through 37 2/3 innings pitched.

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