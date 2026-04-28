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Colson Montgomery
Chicago White Sox

Colson Montgomery

Chicago White Sox • #12 SS

Colson Montgomery And White Sox Square Off Against Angels On April 28

Colson Montgomery and his Chicago White Sox will face the Los Angeles Angels at Rate Field, on Tuesday, April 28 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Montgomery has +470 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Montgomery is hitting for a .225 BA, .336 OBP and .480 SLG with a 30.3% strikeout rate and an 8.4% walk rate. His OPS is .817 and he has scored 12 runs. In 119 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs (18th in MLB) and driven in 19 runs. In his previous game, he went 1 for 4 against the Angels.

The Angels are sending Jose Soriano (5-0) to make his seventh start of the season. He is 5-0 with a 0.24 ERA and 43 strikeouts through 37 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Colson Montgomery

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