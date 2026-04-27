Colson Montgomery And White Sox Face Angels On April 27

Montgomery is hitting for a .224 BA, .339 OBP and .490 SLG with a 30.4% strikeout rate and an 8.7% walk rate. His OPS is .829 and he has scored 12 runs. In 115 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs (18th in MLB) and driven in 19 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Nationals.

Jack Kochanowicz makes the start for the Angels, his sixth of the season. He is 2-0 with a 3.10 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 29 2/3 innings pitched.

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