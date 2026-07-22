FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore MLB

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Colin Rea
Chicago Cubs

Colin Rea

Chicago Cubs • #53 RP

Colin Rea And Cubs Face Tigers On July 22

Colin Rea will get the start for his Chicago Cubs against the Detroit Tigers at Wrigley Field, on Wednesday, July 22 at 8:10 p.m. ET. Rea has -102 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Rea is 7-6 with a 4.74 ERA and 76 strikeouts in 100 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Saturday when he threw six innings against the Minnesota Twins, surrendering three earned runs while allowing five hits.

The Tigers are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Colin Rea

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Chicago CubsRecent Chicago Cubs Player News

View All Chicago Cubs Player News