Colin Rea And Cubs Face Tigers On July 22

Rea is 7-6 with a 4.74 ERA and 76 strikeouts in 100 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Saturday when he threw six innings against the Minnesota Twins, surrendering three earned runs while allowing five hits.

The Tigers are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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