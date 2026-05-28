Colin Rea And Cubs Play Pirates On May 28

Rea is 4-3 with a 4.83 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 54 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came in relief on Saturday when he threw seven innings against the Houston Astros, surrendering three earned runs while giving up four hits.

The Pirates are averaging 4.9 runs per game this season, with 2.6 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.