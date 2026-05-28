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Colin Rea
Chicago Cubs

Colin Rea

Chicago Cubs • #53 RP

Colin Rea And Cubs Play Pirates On May 28

Colin Rea will get the start for the Chicago Cubs against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, on Thursday, May 28 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Rea has +110 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Rea is 4-3 with a 4.83 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 54 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came in relief on Saturday when he threw seven innings against the Houston Astros, surrendering three earned runs while giving up four hits.

The Pirates are averaging 4.9 runs per game this season, with 2.6 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Colin Rea

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