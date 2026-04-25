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Colin Rea
Chicago Cubs

Colin Rea

Chicago Cubs • #53 RP

Colin Rea And Cubs Face Dodgers On April 25

Colin Rea will get the start for his Chicago Cubs against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, on Saturday, April 25 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Rea has -158 odds to total over 3.5 strikeouts as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Rea is 3-0 with a 3.00 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 24 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Monday when he tossed 6 2/3 innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, surrendering one earned run while allowing six hits.

The Dodgers are averaging 5.4 runs per game this season, with 3.2 extra base hits and 1.7 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Colin Rea

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