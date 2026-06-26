Colin Rea And Cubs Play Brewers On June 26

Rea is 5-5 with a 4.99 ERA and 59 strikeouts in 79 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Saturday when he threw 5 1/3 scoreless innings against the Toronto Blue Jays while giving up three hits.

The Brewers are averaging 5.2 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

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