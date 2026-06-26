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Colin Rea
Chicago Cubs

Colin Rea

Chicago Cubs • #53 RP

Colin Rea And Cubs Play Brewers On June 26

Colin Rea will get the start for his Chicago Cubs against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, on Friday, June 26 at 7:45 p.m. ET. Rea has +132 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Rea is 5-5 with a 4.99 ERA and 59 strikeouts in 79 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Saturday when he threw 5 1/3 scoreless innings against the Toronto Blue Jays while giving up three hits.

The Brewers are averaging 5.2 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Colin Rea

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