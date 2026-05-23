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Colin Rea
Chicago Cubs

Colin Rea

Chicago Cubs • #53 RP

Colin Rea And Cubs Play Astros On May 23

Colin Rea will get the start for his Chicago Cubs against the Houston Astros at Wrigley Field, on Saturday, May 23 at 2:20 p.m. ET. Rea has -102 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Rea is 4-2 with a 4.98 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 47 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came in relief on Sunday when he threw 4 2/3 innings against the Chicago White Sox, surrendering four earned runs while giving up six hits.

The Astros are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Colin Rea

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