Colin Rea And Cubs Play Astros On May 23

Rea is 4-2 with a 4.98 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 47 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came in relief on Sunday when he threw 4 2/3 innings against the Chicago White Sox, surrendering four earned runs while giving up six hits.

The Astros are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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