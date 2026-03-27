Cole Ragans And Royals Face Braves On March 27
Cole Ragans will get the start for the Kansas City Royals against the Atlanta Braves on Opening Day at Truist Park, on Friday, March 27 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Ragans has -102 odds to record over 6.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Ragans went 3-3 with a 4.67 ERA and 98 strikeouts in 61 2/3 innings pitched last year.
The Braves averaged 4.5 runs per game last season, while collecting 2.8 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.