Cole Ragans And Royals Face Braves On March 27

Ragans went 3-3 with a 4.67 ERA and 98 strikeouts in 61 2/3 innings pitched last year.

The Braves averaged 4.5 runs per game last season, while collecting 2.8 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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