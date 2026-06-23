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Cody Bellinger
New York Yankees

Cody Bellinger

New York Yankees • #35 CF

Cody Bellinger And Yankees Take On Tigers On June 23

Cody Bellinger and the New York Yankees will square off against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, on Tuesday, June 23 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Bellinger has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Bellinger is hitting for a .273 BA, .369 OBP and .468 SLG with a 12.8% strikeout rate and a 13.7% walk rate. His OPS is .837 and he has scored 46 runs. In 328 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 49 runs (18th in MLB). Bellinger has recorded 10 steals on 14 attempts. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Tigers.

Casey Mize makes the start for the Tigers, his 11th of the season. He is 2-4 with a 2.58 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 52 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Cody Bellinger

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