Cody Bellinger And Yankees Face Royals On May 26

Bellinger is hitting for a .274 BA, .379 OBP and .484 SLG with a 12.8% strikeout rate and a 15% walk rate. His OPS is .863 and he has scored 33 runs. In 227 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 33 runs (17th in MLB). Bellinger has recorded five steals on eight attempts. In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Royals.

Bailey Falter (0-1) starts for the Royals, his second this season.

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