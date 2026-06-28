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Cody Bellinger
New York Yankees

Cody Bellinger

New York Yankees • #35 CF

Cody Bellinger And Yankees Take On Red Sox On June 28

Cody Bellinger and the New York Yankees will face the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, on Sunday, June 28 at 7:20 p.m. ET. Bellinger has +540 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

Bellinger is hitting for a .265 BA, .365 OBP and .452 SLG with a 13.2% strikeout rate and a 14.1% walk rate. His OPS is .817 and he has scored 46 runs. In 348 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 49 runs. Bellinger has recorded 10 steals on 14 attempts. In his last appearance, he went 1 for 2 against the Red Sox.

Sonny Gray (9-1 with a 2.95 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 76 1/3 innings pitched) looks for his 10th victory when he gets the start for the Red Sox, his 15th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Cody Bellinger

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