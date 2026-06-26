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Cody Bellinger
New York Yankees

Cody Bellinger

New York Yankees • #35 CF

Cody Bellinger And Yankees Take On Red Sox On June 26

Cody Bellinger and the New York Yankees will take on the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, on Friday, June 26 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Bellinger has +560 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Bellinger is hitting for a .267 BA, .365 OBP and .458 SLG with a 13.5% strikeout rate and a 13.8% walk rate. His OPS is .823 and he has scored 46 runs. In 340 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 49 runs (20th in MLB). Bellinger has recorded 10 steals on 14 attempts. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 4) against the Red Sox.

Payton Tolle (3-5) takes the mound for the Red Sox in his 12th start of the season. He has a 3.08 ERA in 64 1/3 innings pitched, with 62 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Cody Bellinger

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