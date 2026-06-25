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Cody Bellinger
New York Yankees

Cody Bellinger

New York Yankees • #35 CF

Cody Bellinger And Yankees Face Red Sox On June 25

Cody Bellinger and the New York Yankees will face the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, on Thursday, June 25 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Bellinger has +540 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Bellinger is hitting for a .271 BA, .369 OBP and .465 SLG with a 13.1% strikeout rate and a 14% walk rate. His OPS is .834 and he has scored 46 runs. In 336 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 49 runs (18th in MLB). Bellinger has recorded 10 steals on 14 attempts. In his last game, he went 1 for 4 with a double against the Tigers.

Connelly Early (6-5) takes the mound for the Red Sox in his 16th start of the season. He's put together a 3.64 ERA in 81 2/3 innings pitched, with 79 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Cody Bellinger

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