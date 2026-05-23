FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore World Cup

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Cody Bellinger
New York Yankees

Cody Bellinger

New York Yankees • #35 CF

Cody Bellinger And Yankees Face Rays On May 23

Cody Bellinger and the New York Yankees will take on the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium, on Saturday, May 23 at 1:35 p.m. ET. Bellinger has +610 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Bellinger is hitting for a .273 BA, .382 OBP and .475 SLG with a 12.3% strikeout rate and a 15.5% walk rate. His OPS is .857 and he has scored 32 runs. In 220 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 32 runs (18th in MLB). Bellinger has recorded five steals on seven attempts. He racked up two hits (going 2 for 4 with a double) in his most recent appearance against the Rays.

Drew Rasmussen (4-1 with a 3.19 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 48 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rays, his 10th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Cody Bellinger

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

New York YankeesRecent New York Yankees Player News

View All New York Yankees Player News