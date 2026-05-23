Cody Bellinger And Yankees Face Rays On May 23

Bellinger is hitting for a .273 BA, .382 OBP and .475 SLG with a 12.3% strikeout rate and a 15.5% walk rate. His OPS is .857 and he has scored 32 runs. In 220 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 32 runs (18th in MLB). Bellinger has recorded five steals on seven attempts. He racked up two hits (going 2 for 4 with a double) in his most recent appearance against the Rays.

Drew Rasmussen (4-1 with a 3.19 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 48 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rays, his 10th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.