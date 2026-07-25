Cody Bellinger And Yankees Square Off Against Phillies On July 25

Bellinger is hitting for a .257 BA, .349 OBP and .416 SLG with a 16.3% strikeout rate and a 12.8% walk rate. His OPS is .765 and he has scored 52 runs. In 430 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 52 runs. Bellinger has recorded 10 steals on 16 attempts. He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Phillies.

The Phillies have yet to named a starting pitcher.

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