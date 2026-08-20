Coby Mayo And Orioles Play Yankees On Aug. 20

Mayo is hitting for a .211 BA, .275 OBP and .439 SLG with a 32.6% strikeout rate and a 7.3% walk rate. His OPS is .714 and he has scored 44 runs. In 331 plate appearances, he has hit 17 home runs and driven in 47 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Yankees.

Gerrit Cole (6-6) takes the mound for the Yankees in his 16th start of the season. He's put together a 3.22 ERA in 86 2/3 innings pitched, with 92 strikeouts.

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