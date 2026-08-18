Coby Mayo And Orioles Square Off Against Yankees On Aug. 18

Mayo is hitting for a .213 BA, .276 OBP and .436 SLG with a 32.5% strikeout rate and a 7.1% walk rate. His OPS is .711 and he has scored 43 runs. In 323 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs and driven in 46 runs. He racked up two extra-base hits in his last game (2 for 5 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Rays.

Carlos Rodon gets the start for the Yankees, his 10th of the season. He is 4-2 with a 3.30 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 46 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.