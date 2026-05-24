Coby Mayo And Orioles Square Off Against Tigers On May 24

Mayo is hitting for a .186 BA, .259 OBP and .333 SLG with a 30.8% strikeout rate and an 8.4% walk rate. His OPS is .592 and he has scored 12 runs. In 143 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 18 runs. In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Tigers.

Framber Valdez gets the start for the Tigers, his 11th of the season. He is 2-3 with a 4.58 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 55 2/3 innings pitched.

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