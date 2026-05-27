Coby Mayo And Orioles Play Rays On May 27

Mayo is hitting for a .186 BA, .259 OBP and .333 SLG with a 30.8% strikeout rate and an 8.4% walk rate. His OPS is .592 and he has scored 12 runs. In 143 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 18 runs. He is back in action for the first time since May 22, when he went 1 for 3 against the Tigers.

Steven Matz gets the start for the Rays, his ninth of the season. He is 4-1 with a 3.70 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 41 1/3 innings pitched.

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