Coby Mayo And Orioles Play Rays On Aug. 16

Mayo is hitting for a .208 BA, .271 OBP and .424 SLG with a 33.1% strikeout rate and a 7% walk rate. His OPS is .694 and he has scored 39 runs. In 314 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 45 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Rays.

The Rays are sending Freddy Peralta (5-9) out to make his 25th start of the season. He is 5-9 with a 5.33 ERA and 121 strikeouts in 123 1/3 innings pitched.

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