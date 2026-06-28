Coby Mayo And Orioles Play Nationals On June 28

Mayo is hitting for a .193 BA, .260 OBP and .382 SLG with a 33.5% strikeout rate and a 7.5% walk rate. His OPS is .642 and he has scored 27 runs. In 227 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 31 runs. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 2) against the Nationals.

Zack Littell makes the start for the Nationals, his 12th of the season. He is 6-6 with a 5.40 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 75 2/3 innings pitched.

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