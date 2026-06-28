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Coby Mayo
Baltimore Orioles

Coby Mayo

Baltimore Orioles • #16 3B

Coby Mayo And Orioles Play Nationals On June 28

Coby Mayo and the Baltimore Orioles will face the Washington Nationals at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, on Sunday, June 28 at 1:35 p.m. ET. Mayo has +350 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Mayo is hitting for a .193 BA, .260 OBP and .382 SLG with a 33.5% strikeout rate and a 7.5% walk rate. His OPS is .642 and he has scored 27 runs. In 227 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 31 runs. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 2) against the Nationals.

Zack Littell makes the start for the Nationals, his 12th of the season. He is 6-6 with a 5.40 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 75 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Coby Mayo

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