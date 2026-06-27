Coby Mayo And Orioles Face Nationals On June 27

Mayo is hitting for a .195 BA, .259 OBP and .385 SLG with a 33% strikeout rate and a 7.1% walk rate. His OPS is .644 and he has scored 27 runs. In 224 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 31 runs. He collected two extra-base hits in his most recent appearance (2 for 4 with two doubles and an RBI) against the Nationals.

The Nationals will send Foster Griffin (8-2) out for his 17th start of the season. He is 8-2 with a 3.15 ERA and 89 strikeouts through 91 1/3 innings pitched.

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