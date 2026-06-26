Coby Mayo And Orioles Take On Nationals On June 26

Mayo is hitting for a .189 BA, .255 OBP and .373 SLG with a 33.6% strikeout rate and a 7.3% walk rate. His OPS is .628 and he has scored 26 runs. In 220 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 30 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-3) against the Angels.

Andrew Alvarez gets the start for the Nationals, his fifth of the season. He is 1-0 with a 3.34 ERA and 37 strikeouts through 32 1/3 innings pitched.

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