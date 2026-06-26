Coby Mayo And Orioles Take On Nationals On June 26
Coby Mayo and his Baltimore Orioles will take on the Washington Nationals at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, on Friday, June 26 at 7:05 p.m. ET. Mayo has +370 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Mayo is hitting for a .189 BA, .255 OBP and .373 SLG with a 33.6% strikeout rate and a 7.3% walk rate. His OPS is .628 and he has scored 26 runs. In 220 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 30 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-3) against the Angels.
Andrew Alvarez gets the start for the Nationals, his fifth of the season. He is 1-0 with a 3.34 ERA and 37 strikeouts through 32 1/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.