Coby Mayo And Orioles Play Cardinals On Aug. 26

Mayo is hitting for a .212 BA, .275 OBP and .434 SLG with a 32.8% strikeout rate and a 7% walk rate. His OPS is .709 and he has scored 46 runs. In 345 plate appearances, he has hit 17 home runs and driven in 48 runs. In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Cardinals.

Michael McGreevy gets the start for the Cardinals, his 26th of the season. He is 5-9 with a 3.54 ERA and 95 strikeouts through 137 1/3 innings pitched.

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