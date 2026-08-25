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Coby Mayo
Baltimore Orioles

Coby Mayo

Baltimore Orioles • #16 3B

Coby Mayo And Orioles Square Off Against Cardinals On Aug. 25

Coby Mayo and the Baltimore Orioles will face the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, on Tuesday, Aug. 25 at 7:45 p.m. ET. Mayo has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Mayo is hitting for a .212 BA, .276 OBP and .437 SLG with a 32.6% strikeout rate and a 7.1% walk rate. His OPS is .714 and he has scored 45 runs. In 340 plate appearances, he has hit 17 home runs and driven in 47 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Rays.

Matthew Liberatore (5-11) gets the starting nod for the Cardinals in his 26th start of the season. He has a 5.04 ERA in 125 2/3 innings pitched, with 125 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Coby Mayo

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