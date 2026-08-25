Coby Mayo And Orioles Square Off Against Cardinals On Aug. 25

Mayo is hitting for a .212 BA, .276 OBP and .437 SLG with a 32.6% strikeout rate and a 7.1% walk rate. His OPS is .714 and he has scored 45 runs. In 340 plate appearances, he has hit 17 home runs and driven in 47 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Rays.

Matthew Liberatore (5-11) gets the starting nod for the Cardinals in his 26th start of the season. He has a 5.04 ERA in 125 2/3 innings pitched, with 125 strikeouts.

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