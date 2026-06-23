Coby Mayo And Orioles Face Angels On June 23
Coby Mayo and his Baltimore Orioles will face the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium, on Tuesday, June 23 at 9:38 p.m. ET. Mayo has +360 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Mayo is hitting for a .190 BA, .257 OBP and .379 SLG with a 32.7% strikeout rate and a 7.5% walk rate. His OPS is .636 and he has scored 26 runs. In 214 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 30 runs. In his previous game, he collected three RBI (going 1-for-4 with a home run) against the Angels.
Ryan Johnson (0-2) pitches for the Angels to make his third start this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.