Coby Mayo And Orioles Face Angels On June 23

Mayo is hitting for a .190 BA, .257 OBP and .379 SLG with a 32.7% strikeout rate and a 7.5% walk rate. His OPS is .636 and he has scored 26 runs. In 214 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 30 runs. In his previous game, he collected three RBI (going 1-for-4 with a home run) against the Angels.

Ryan Johnson (0-2) pitches for the Angels to make his third start this season.

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