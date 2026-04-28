Clay Holmes And Mets Square Off Against Nationals On April 28

Holmes is 2-2 with a 2.10 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he threw seven innings against the Minnesota Twins, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.

The Nationals are averaging 5.4 runs per game this season, with 2.9 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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