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Clay Holmes
New York Mets

Clay Holmes

New York Mets • #35 RP

Clay Holmes And Mets Square Off Against Nationals On April 28

Clay Holmes will get the start for his New York Mets against the Washington Nationals at Citi Field, on Tuesday, April 28 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Holmes has +122 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Holmes is 2-2 with a 2.10 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he threw seven innings against the Minnesota Twins, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.

The Nationals are averaging 5.4 runs per game this season, with 2.9 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Clay Holmes

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