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Clay Holmes
Chicago Cubs

Clay Holmes

Chicago Cubs • #25 RP

Clay Holmes And Cubs Take On Royals On Aug. 8

Clay Holmes will get the start for his Chicago Cubs against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, on Saturday, Aug. 8 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Holmes has -130 odds to total over 3.5 strikeouts as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Holmes is 4-4 with a 2.39 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 52 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Friday, May 15 when he tossed 4 1/3 innings against the New York Yankees, surrendering four earned runs while giving up seven hits.

The Royals are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, with 2.9 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Clay Holmes

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