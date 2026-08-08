Clay Holmes And Cubs Take On Royals On Aug. 8

Holmes is 4-4 with a 2.39 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 52 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Friday, May 15 when he tossed 4 1/3 innings against the New York Yankees, surrendering four earned runs while giving up seven hits.

The Royals are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, with 2.9 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.