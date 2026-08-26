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Clay Holmes
Chicago Cubs

Clay Holmes

Chicago Cubs • #25 RP

Clay Holmes And Cubs Face Diamondbacks On Aug. 26

Clay Holmes will get the start for the Chicago Cubs against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, on Wednesday, Aug. 26 at 3:40 p.m. ET.

What It Means

Holmes is 5-6 with a 2.26 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 75 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came in relief on Wednesday when he threw seven scoreless innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks while allowing two hits.

The Diamondbacks are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, while racking up 3 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

Written by Data Skrive on
Clay Holmes

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