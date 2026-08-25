Clay Holmes And Cubs Face Diamondbacks On Aug. 25
Clay Holmes will get the start for his Chicago Cubs against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, on Tuesday, Aug. 25 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Holmes has +106 odds to record over 3.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Holmes is 5-6 with a 2.49 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 68 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Wednesday when he threw 5 1/3 innings against the Chicago White Sox, surrendering one earned run while allowing six hits.
The Diamondbacks are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, with 3 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.