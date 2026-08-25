Clay Holmes And Cubs Face Diamondbacks On Aug. 25

Holmes is 5-6 with a 2.49 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 68 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Wednesday when he threw 5 1/3 innings against the Chicago White Sox, surrendering one earned run while allowing six hits.

The Diamondbacks are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, with 3 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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