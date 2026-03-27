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Christopher Morel
Miami Marlins

Christopher Morel

Miami Marlins • #5 3B

Christopher Morel And Marlins Take On Rockies On March 27

Christopher Morel and his Miami Marlins will square off against the Colorado Rockies on Opening Day at loanDepot park, on Friday, March 27 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Morel has +470 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Morel had a .219 BA, .289 OBP and .396 SLG with a 35.7% strikeout rate and an 8.2% walk rate last season. His OPS was .684 and he scored 34 runs. In 305 plate appearances, he hit 11 home runs and drove in 33 runs. Morel recorded seven steals on nine attempts.

Kyle Freeland will make his first start of the season for the Rockies.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Christopher Morel

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