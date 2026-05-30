Christopher Morel And Marlins Take On Mets On May 30

Morel is hitting for a .169 BA, .222 OBP and .220 SLG with a 36.5% strikeout rate and a 4.8% walk rate. His OPS is .443 and he has scored two runs. In 63 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in one runs. Morel has recorded one steal on one attempt. In his previous game, he went 1 for 3 against the Blue Jays.

Christian Scott makes the start for the Mets, his seventh of the season. He is 0-0 with a 3.20 ERA and 30 strikeouts through 25 1/3 innings pitched.

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