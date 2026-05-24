Christopher Morel And Marlins Take On Mets On May 24

Morel is hitting for a .154 BA, .214 OBP and .192 SLG with a 35.7% strikeout rate and a 5.4% walk rate. His OPS is .407 and he has scored two runs. In 56 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in one runs. Morel has recorded one steal on one attempt. In his last game, he went 1 for 3 against the Braves.

Christian Scott (0-0 with a 4.12 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 19 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Mets, his sixth of the season.

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