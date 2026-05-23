Christopher Morel And Marlins Square Off Against Mets On May 23

Morel is hitting for a .154 BA, .214 OBP and .192 SLG with a 35.7% strikeout rate and a 5.4% walk rate. His OPS is .407 and he has scored two runs. In 56 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in one runs. Morel has recorded one steal on one attempt. He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Braves.

The Mets will send Freddy Peralta (3-3) to the mound to make his 11th start of the season. He is 3-3 with a 3.31 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 54 1/3 innings pitched.

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