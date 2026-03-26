Christian Yelich And Brewers Play White Sox On March 26

Yelich had a .264 BA, .343 OBP and .452 SLG with a 25.9% strikeout rate and a 9.9% walk rate last season. His OPS was .795 and he scored 88 runs. In 644 plate appearances, he hit 29 home runs and drove in 103 runs (11th in MLB). Yelich recorded 16 steals on 22 attempts.

Shane Smith starts for the first time this season for the White Sox.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.