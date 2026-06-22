Christian Yelich And Brewers Face Reds On June 22

Yelich is hitting for a .269 BA, .345 OBP and .417 SLG with a 27.4% strikeout rate and a 10.2% walk rate. His OPS is .762 and he has scored 36 runs. In 197 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 24 runs. Yelich has recorded five steals on five attempts. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 4) against the Braves.

The Reds will send Brady Singer (3-6) to the mound for his 15th start of the season. He is 3-6 with a 5.32 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 66 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.