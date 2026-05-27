Christian Yelich And Brewers Play Cardinals On May 27

Yelich is hitting for a .281 BA, .340 OBP and .494 SLG with a 26.8% strikeout rate and an 8.2% walk rate. His OPS is .835 and he has scored 16 runs. In 97 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 15 runs. Yelich has recorded three steals on three attempts. He strung together three hits (going 3 for 5 with a double) in his last appearance against the Cardinals.

The Cardinals are sending Dustin May (3-5) out to make his 11th start of the season. He is 3-5 with a 5.00 ERA and 42 strikeouts through 54 2/3 innings pitched.

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