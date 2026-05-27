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Christian Yelich
Milwaukee Brewers

Christian Yelich

Milwaukee Brewers • #22 LF

Christian Yelich And Brewers Play Cardinals On May 27

Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers will take on the St. Louis Cardinals at American Family Field, on Wednesday, May 27 at 1:40 p.m. ET. Yelich has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday morning.

What It Means

Yelich is hitting for a .281 BA, .340 OBP and .494 SLG with a 26.8% strikeout rate and an 8.2% walk rate. His OPS is .835 and he has scored 16 runs. In 97 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 15 runs. Yelich has recorded three steals on three attempts. He strung together three hits (going 3 for 5 with a double) in his last appearance against the Cardinals.

The Cardinals are sending Dustin May (3-5) out to make his 11th start of the season. He is 3-5 with a 5.00 ERA and 42 strikeouts through 54 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Christian Yelich

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