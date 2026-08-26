Christian Walker And Astros Face Yankees On Aug. 26

Walker is hitting for a .231 BA, .307 OBP and .434 SLG with a 23.8% strikeout rate and an 8.2% walk rate. His OPS is .740 and he has scored 62 runs. In 522 plate appearances, he has hit 23 home runs and driven in 72 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 5) against the Yankees.

Elmer Rodriguez-Cruz (0-2 with a 4.76 ERA and 10 strikeouts in 17 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Yankees, his fifth of the season.

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