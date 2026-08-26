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Christian Walker
Houston Astros

Christian Walker

Houston Astros • #8 1B

Christian Walker And Astros Face Yankees On Aug. 26

Christian Walker and his Houston Astros will square off against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, on Wednesday, Aug. 26 at 7:05 p.m. ET. Walker has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Walker is hitting for a .231 BA, .307 OBP and .434 SLG with a 23.8% strikeout rate and an 8.2% walk rate. His OPS is .740 and he has scored 62 runs. In 522 plate appearances, he has hit 23 home runs and driven in 72 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 5) against the Yankees.

Elmer Rodriguez-Cruz (0-2 with a 4.76 ERA and 10 strikeouts in 17 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Yankees, his fifth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Christian Walker

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