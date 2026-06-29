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Christian Walker
Houston Astros

Christian Walker

Houston Astros • #8 1B

Christian Walker And Astros Play Twins On June 29

Christian Walker and his Houston Astros will take on the Minnesota Twins at Daikin Park, on Monday, June 29 at 8:10 p.m. ET. Walker has +330 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Walker is hitting for a .240 BA, .311 OBP and .476 SLG with a 21.7% strikeout rate and an 8.3% walk rate. His OPS is .787 and he has scored 45 runs. In 351 plate appearances, he has hit 19 home runs (12th in MLB) and driven in 56 runs (9th in MLB). He racked up three RBI (going 1-for-4 with a home run and a walk) in his last game against the Tigers.

Zebby Matthews (3-5) takes the mound for the Twins in his ninth start of the season. He's put together a 4.56 ERA in 49 1/3 innings pitched, with 39 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Christian Walker

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