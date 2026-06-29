Christian Walker And Astros Play Twins On June 29

Walker is hitting for a .240 BA, .311 OBP and .476 SLG with a 21.7% strikeout rate and an 8.3% walk rate. His OPS is .787 and he has scored 45 runs. In 351 plate appearances, he has hit 19 home runs (12th in MLB) and driven in 56 runs (9th in MLB). He racked up three RBI (going 1-for-4 with a home run and a walk) in his last game against the Tigers.

Zebby Matthews (3-5) takes the mound for the Twins in his ninth start of the season. He's put together a 4.56 ERA in 49 1/3 innings pitched, with 39 strikeouts.

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