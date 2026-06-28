Christian Walker And Astros Play Tigers On June 28

Walker is hitting for a .240 BA, .309 OBP and .470 SLG with a 21.7% strikeout rate and an 8.1% walk rate. His OPS is .779 and he has scored 44 runs. In 346 plate appearances, he has hit 18 home runs (17th in MLB) and driven in 53 runs (12th in MLB). He collected two extra-base hits in his previous game (4 for 5 with two doubles and an RBI) against the Tigers.

Jack Flaherty (1-8) gets the starting nod for the Tigers in his 16th start of the season. He has a 5.35 ERA in 65 2/3 innings pitched, with 78 strikeouts.

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