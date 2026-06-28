Christian Walker And Astros Play Tigers On June 28
Christian Walker and the Houston Astros will face the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, on Sunday, June 28 at 1:40 p.m. ET. Walker has +350 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Walker is hitting for a .240 BA, .309 OBP and .470 SLG with a 21.7% strikeout rate and an 8.1% walk rate. His OPS is .779 and he has scored 44 runs. In 346 plate appearances, he has hit 18 home runs (17th in MLB) and driven in 53 runs (12th in MLB). He collected two extra-base hits in his previous game (4 for 5 with two doubles and an RBI) against the Tigers.
Jack Flaherty (1-8) gets the starting nod for the Tigers in his 16th start of the season. He has a 5.35 ERA in 65 2/3 innings pitched, with 78 strikeouts.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.