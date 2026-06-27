Christian Walker And Astros Play Tigers On June 27

Walker is hitting for a .231 BA, .302 OBP and .458 SLG with a 22% strikeout rate and an 8.2% walk rate. His OPS is .760 and he has scored 43 runs. In 341 plate appearances, he has hit 18 home runs (16th in MLB) and driven in 52 runs (14th in MLB). In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Tigers.

Framber Valdez gets the start for the Tigers, his 17th of the season. He is 4-5 with a 3.91 ERA and 75 strikeouts in 89 2/3 innings pitched.

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