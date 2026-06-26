Christian Walker And Astros Square Off Against Tigers On June 26

Walker is hitting for a .234 BA, .306 OBP and .464 SLG with a 22.3% strikeout rate and an 8.3% walk rate. His OPS is .769 and he has scored 43 runs. In 337 plate appearances, he has hit 18 home runs (15th in MLB) and driven in 52 runs (13th in MLB). In his most recent appearance, he went 1 for 4 against the Tigers.

Keider Montero (3-5 with a 3.68 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 80 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Tigers, his 15th of the season.

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